Possible human remains found during home remodeling project in Springfield

Authorities are investigating some possible human remains that were found during a home remodeling project in Springfield.

The remains were found Friday night at a home in the 800 block of West Portland, right across the street from Portland Elementary. Neighbors reported seeing crime scene investigators near the home.

It is listed "for sale."

Before the remodeling project, the owner told police that the house had been empty for about 30 years. Neighbors told police they remembered it being empty for around 20 years.

Once the remains are examined, we'll keep you posted on the results.