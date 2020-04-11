Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday

Forecasters say Southern states, including Arkansas, are preparing for the threat of severe weather including a tornadoes on Easter Sunday.

The wind and rain are part of a storm system centered on Mississippi and Alabama and that also includes the northern half of Louisiana.

In Arkansas, there’s a moderate risk of tornadoes and heavy hail in the southeast. The risk is lower in the central and northwestern parts of the state.

A tornado ripped through Jonesboro last month and hurt 22 people. The twister hit a mall that likely would have been packed that day, but it was largely closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.