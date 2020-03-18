Practicing social distancing can help protect you from COVID-19

The best way you can protect yourself from coronavirus is to wash your hands, and practice social distancing.

Social distancing, according to the CDC, is when you maintain a safe distance between persons, as well as canceling large scale events to prevent the spread of the disease.

The CDC recommends that you stay at least 6 feet away from people, especially if they are showing signs of illness such as coughing, sneezing, or fever.

Chelsea Theddell, a mom of three, said, “For me it’s not even the virus, it’s the panic that’s worrying me.

Places that are at a higher risk for spreading viruses, include stores, concerts, sporting events, and any other place with mass gatherings of people.

Springfield is largely making it illegal to gather in groups of more than ten. Restaurants and stores are closing, or reducing hours, to prevent large gatherings.

Grocery stores, picking up medications, and drive thru restaurants are better. They should only be used if necessary. Wash your hands immediately after visiting any of these places. Avoid people who may be sick.

Best case scenario to prevent spreading, is to stay in your home.

“It’s hard to do with kids, cause they want to go out and play,” Theddell said.

You can however still leave your home while maintaining a safe social distance.

Going to the park, doing yard work outside, hiking, are all ok to do. Keep at least six feet between you and other people to still maintain that social distance.

Groups at a higher risk of contracting the virus, are those who are older or with underlying health conditions. Even those who are younger may still experience serious symptoms.

Other activities to maintain social distance: Reading, watching TV, exercising at home, game nights, taking walks, checking on a friend or ederly neighbor, and group video chats.

Other activities to avoid: Sleepovers, playdates, malls, group gatherings, gyms, and crowded retail stores.