ON YOUR SIDE: Precautions to consider when buying a real Christmas tree

Rows of Christmas trees line the parking lot of Nixa Hardware, standing tall and green, waiting to be taken home.

"They sure do smell good," said Pete Wilson.

Wilson is a salesman at the store, helping costumers bring home their perfect tree. Wilson says when people come to buy the trees he gives them fire safety advice. Wilson and the Springfield Fire Department say make sure the bowl holding your tree is full of water at all times.

"When the bring it home they cut it an inch or two at the base so that the Christmas tree can uptake freshwater," said Heather Parker.

Parker with the Springfield Fire Department says the base should have about a gallon of water. She also says to make sure your tree is nowhere near a heat source.

"You don't want it too close to a fireplace, too close to a radiator a heater or a lamp so keeping a three-foot distance for your tree," said Parker.

Wilson and Parker both stress the importance of buying lights that are appropriate for an indoor tree, recycling any lights that no longer work.

"When you go to bed, you're turning off those lights before bed," said Parker.

"You don't want to use any really old stuff because you might have some frays in your cord and that would not be good," said Wilson.