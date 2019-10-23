WINTER READY: City of Nixa, Mo. already has its salt

Winter is fifty nine days away. Preparations for it have been going on all year in Nixa.

Jeff Roussell, the Street Superintendent for Nixa, says, “Usually the first winter weather even, people kinda panic a little bit.”

The city of Nixa purchased its salt back in the spring when the prices were a little bit cheaper.

Spring is offseason for buying salt. And buying early saved save the city a third to half as what it would cost if bought closer to winter.

Roussell says, "We normally try to spend around fifteen to twenty thousand dollars a year, roughly. This year we did see an up in the price a little bit.”

The city of Nixa orders based on what’s needed for an average winter. For Nixa that’s an average snowfall of 13 inches.

“Some years we may order fifty tons and some years we may have to order three hundred to as much as three hundred fifty tons,” Roussell says.

The city can’t predict what this winter will bring, but it knows you can’t over prepare when it comes to road safety.

"On years we don’t need a lot of salt, it doesn’t go bad," said Roussell. “We just break it up for the next year.”

Another season that’s coming sooner than later.

“We keep enough on stock," said Roussell says. "So that we can address any early storms and still have enough in supply to address and later winter storms.”

Salt routes are divided up into primary or secondary roads, based on how much used or if it is a hill or curve.

If you live in Nixa, you can see what category your road falls into by clicking this link: https://www.nixa.com/home/showdocument?id=1609