Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

GIving their 8-month-old son Archie Harrison an upbringing mixed with royal tradition and space away from the spotlight is also noted as a reason for the change, CNN reported.

Before marrying Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was an American actress known as Meghan Markle.

