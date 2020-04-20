Prison outbreak leads to Arkansas' largest spike in cases of COVID-19

An outbreak at an Arkansas state correctional facility leads to the largest daily spike yet of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Asa Hutchinson Monday announced the state's cases increased by 142 to 1,923. Deaths increased by two cases to 42. The state reports 749 recoveries.

The governor says the state expected the increase after testing around 1,000 inmates at the Cummins State Prison near Pine Bluff. In the jail, 117 prisoners tested positive Monday. Dr. Nate Smith of the Arkansas Department of health expects more positive cases in the coming days. Most of those tested are asymptomatic.

Governor Hutchinson hopes to ease restrictions in the state on May 4.

