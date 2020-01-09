Progress moving forward on new Harrison City Hall

It seems to be one of Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson's New Year's resolutions.

"It's just been long overdue," he said.

Jackson looked at past administrations: The last four or five mayorsall wanted a new city hall. He believes 2020 is the year it actually happens.

"I hope this is one thing we can all come together on. And I think it will be," he said.

The mayor said City Hall has problems with wiring, space, and is falling apart in places.

The new building would still be for fire, police and water departments, along with city offices, but three times the size of the current one.

"It's going to be fun to see it go up, and see the finished project and get everyone moved in," said Harrison Public Works Director Wade Phillips.

The building would replace Harrison Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road.

Back in 2014, Harrison voters passed a half-cent sales tax to go toward fire and police departments.

"A portion of that goes to a fund called building and equipment, and it can only be used for building and equipment," Jackson said. "So right now both police and fire have an excess of $1 million each in that fund that will go toward that building. And then city hall, they'll pay a portion also."

The rest of the money the city will need to borrow.

The project total is estimated to be around $6-8 million dollars, and city leaders hope to start construction in the summer.

The city is looking to hire Davis Construction, a local company, for the project. And they hope to start construction in the summer.

"We will have a good preliminary design, some pretty good cost numbers tied down where we can go back to council. Let them know where we are, let people know what this building is going to look like," Phillips said.

City council will have to approve those design plans for the process to move forward, and as always the public is free to comment at those city council meetings.