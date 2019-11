Emergency crews have closed a state highway in Christian County after a tanker rollover crash. Crews evacuated homes nearby as a precaution.

Officers responded to the crash involving a propane truck at State Highway 125 and Greene Road in Sparta. The crash only involved the truck. The highway remains closed as crews work to remove the truck.

Sheriff Brad Cole says the truck driver suffered injuries in the crash.

Cleanup could take several hours. Crews ask you to avoid this area.