Property in Branson set for development, as city leaders approve CID

Developers in Branson got the "go-ahead" to develop a large piece of land near West 76 Country Boulevard.

The about 308-acre parcel is west of town. It is the same piece of land where the same local developer wanted to build a $446 million water park resort called Branson Adventures. That water park idea was shot down by city leaders in the spring of 2018. However, now the same developer has other plans for the piece of property.

At Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting, Branson leaders voted to form a Community Improvement District, or CID, on the 308-acres. According to documents submitted to the city, the newly established Fall Creek Valley CID plans to impose a 1-percent sales tax within the district, money that will help pay for the development and improvements themselves.

While the issue was passed by the board, not everyone is on-board. One alderman says there aren't enough details about the development available to the public or the city.

"Do we know what this CID is about?" Alderman Kevin McConnell asked during Tuesday's meeting.

Essentially, the answer is "no." The property owner and developer didn't answer questions during the meeting and declined an interview for this story. His lawyer called into the meeting from Kansas City.

"I wish I could give you a more specific list of what the district plans to do. Unfortunately, that's not required by Missouri statues. They don't have to put that in the petition," Attorney Jacob Lowry said.

The developers said, in paperwork turned into the city, that they plan to work on things like streets, parking lots, and sidewalks in the first five years of the development. They say the improvements will help drive economic development and contribute to the tourism industry.

"It's difficult for a board to look at that, when we don't know what we are really looking at," McConnell said.

McConnell also asked about potential costs to the city during Tuesday's meeting.

"To make sure we don't have additional funds needed for infrastructure," McConnell said.

However, the city administrator says the development shouldn't cost the city anything.

"They'll actually have to pay us a fee to hook up to our utilities," Stan Dobbins said.

While it's unclear exactly what will be built on the land, developers say the first five years of development will cost more than $11 million.

Under the developer's five year plan, the project will be done by 2023. However, the CID will be in existence for 50 years.

The board of directors for the CID was also approved during Tuesday's meeting.