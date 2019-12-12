Proposal to transform old Harrison school buildings to Buffalo River Discovery Center

At 68 years old and empty since 2017, the old Harrison junior high school buildings have seen better days.

"It is dilapidated and needs some rework," said Matt Bell, the executive director of Explore Harrison.

But better days could soon be ahead.

"A real strong community supporter had an idea," said Bob Largent, the president and CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Dave Fitton wasn’t available, but he is the one behind that idea: of transforming the former Harrison school buildings into the Buffalo River Discovery Center.

It's a change that could bring in more visitors.

"To encourage tourism to the Harrison area as a destination point," Largent said.

In a presentation, Fitton explained the center would focus on protecting the river from pollution. It would also have exhibits and show the river's history.

But there is a lot more that would need to be done before it can get there.

"Identify an entity that could, in fact, own and manage a discovery center. There needs to be probably a 501(c)(3) non-profit that would take on that responsibility," Largent said.

The Harrison superintendent said the buildings themselves wouldn't take much work, but part of the area is in a flood plain.

Still, for business and tourism leaders it's an undertaking that could benefit the future.

"It would be tremendous for our community, and I love the concept and idea behind it," Bell said.

The Harrison school superintendent said if someone did want to purchase the building, the district would work with that group to negotiate a price.

He also said even though the school buildings are for sale, the track and field, and courts next to them are not.