Proposed Harrison laws would allow officers to "cite and release" for certain crimes

Getting arrested for using or possessing a small amount of marijuana or shoplifting can be a long drawn-out process for police.

"A lot of the time there's a vehicle impoundment that goes along with it. Transporting the arrestee to the police department. Got the booking procedures, bonding procedures, and then ultimately if they can't bond, transport them to the county jail," said Harrison Police Capt. Clint Toliver.

That whole process can take up to two hours.

"Just the other night we had three shoplifting arrests and two misdemeanor marijuana arrests in one shift," said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

Toliver said last year police made 65 arrests for shoplifting, 90 for drug possession and 94 for carrying drug-related items. That adds up to a lot of time the City of Harrison and police agree could be better spent.

"The officers would be able to be free to take other calls for services and get back on the street and enforce traffic laws," Toliver said.

Instead of having to process someone who has a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, or shoplifts, police would have the discretion to cite them and release them on the spot.

"After two hours of processing, we could do it in 30 seconds off the side of the highway," Graddy said.

"I feel like the police already have enough on their hands in our town to keep us safe. And I believe that if they could have a little more time to deal with more important things, that would be an awesome decision to be made," said Kathy Walker, who lives in Harrison.

The new system of "cite and release" would basically be like issuing a traffic ticket.

"It's not an admission of guilt when you sign a ticket. It's just a promise that you will appear in court before the district judge," Graddy said.

So the end result is still the same: A judge then determines the penalty. People who shoplift can face a fine of $100-$500 and imprisonment between one to five days. People who possess or use marijuana can face a fine between $100-$1,500.

"As long as they're being prosecuted, whatever time we can take from the local police department, then I think that's great," Walker said.

Police would be allowed to use discretion. So if it's a habitual offender, or someone who shoplifted valuable items, they could still process them.

And one of the proposed ordinances also addresses where people are not allowed to use medical marijuana. Those include in a school bus, on the grounds of a school, in a car, in a place that provides daycare or foster care, in a public place that a person could reasonably be expected to be observed by others, like parts of buildings owned by the state or local government, in a health care facility or other place where smoking is banned, and close to anyone under 18.