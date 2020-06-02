Proposed tax levy for Cedar County hospital fails for third time

A proposed hospital tax levy for El Dorado Springs' Cedar County Memorial Hospital has failed for a third time.

Voters said no the proposal by a vote of 2,150 to 1,153.

The proposal called to increase the hospital's tax levy ceiling to $0.6112 per hundred dollars of assessed home valuation from $0.1528.

Voters said no to the increase twice last year. The proposed tax levy in 2019 called for an increase to $0.22 per hundred dollars of assessed home valuation.

The hospital was built in 1960 and has never had a tax levy increase since its opening year, when the minimum wage was $1.15.

The publicly-owned non-profit has 25 bed critical access facility with 125 employees and its own emergency room, similar to many rural hospitals. Costs were outpacing revenues with a deficit of $1.5 million dollars in 2019.