Prosecutor charges 2 in death investigation in Baxter County, Ark.

Baxter Count, Ark. deputies arrested two men in a death investigation dating back to September.

Authorities found the body of Tyler Wade Pickett, 20, of Mountain Home, Ark. near the White River. Pickett's family reported him missing, not having any contact with him since April. Prosecutors charged James Edward Tyler Davis and Jeffery Scott Shepherd with first-degree murder and battery for Pickett's death. Davis is in jail in Benton County, Ark.

A citizen's tip led investigators to Davis and Shepherd. The concerned citizen provided sufficient names and information allowing investigators to conduct several interviews and gather more facts that pointed to persons of interest.

Investigators say Shepherd told them during this interview he had gone to the property in question on June 27 and met up with Davis. Investigators say Shepherd admitted within minutes of arriving at this location, he struck the victim in the head with his fist, knocking him unconscious and then kicking him on the ground. Investigators say Shepherd then stated once the victim was unconscious Davis shot him multiple times. They then left his body there.

A witness told investigators when she asked Davis where the victim was, he replied, "he's dead, don't worry about him, and they will never find the body or the gun."

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. Agencies involved in the investigation are the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Coroner's Office, the Canine Team with the Arkansas Department of Corrections - North Central Unit, 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections.

