Prosecutor files charges against Republic, Mo. man in child abuse case

The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a Republic, Mo. man accused of shaking a baby.

Eddie Dwayne Davis faces a charge of abuse and neglect of a child.

Detectives say Davis confessed to shaking a foster child. The child suffered critical injuries, including bleeding in the brain, bruises to the collarbone and continuous seizures. Detectives say Davis initially denied hurting the baby, but later told them he was watching several children and it was too much for him.

A judge has not set bond in this case.