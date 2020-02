The Texas County prosecutor filed charges against a man for inappropriate relations with an underage girl.

Anthony Overly, 56, of Houston, Mo., faces first-degree sodomy.

Detectives say a school resource officer in the Houston School District began investigating the case after the teenager came forward to a counselor. Investigators say Overy admitted to a relationship with the girl for around the last 10 years. Investigators say he turned himself in after the interview.