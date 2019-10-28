Prosecutors charge Buffalo, Mo. accused of severely injuring baby

A man from Buffalo, Mo. is accused of severely abusing a baby boy.

Prosecutors charged Trevor Clark, 20, with child abuse, assault, and child endangerment.

Police say the three year old was flown to a Springfield hospital with life-threatening injuries. The detective who interviewed Clark says he admitted to hitting the boy in the face with a toy gun, dropping him onto a hardwood flood and later squeezing the boy's head with his arms after becoming frustrated by the child's crying.