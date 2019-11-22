Prosecutors charge woman for possession of substance that made 4 Christian Co. deputies ill

The Christian County prosecutor filed charges against a woman accused of possessing a substance making four deputies ill inside the county's courts building.

Rebecca Hucker faces a charge of possession a controlled substance 35 grams or less. A judge set bond at $5,000.

Investigators have yet to say what the substance is. Sheriff Brad Cole says the first deputy fainted as the woman attempted to go through security Thursday. As three deputies investigated, they then became sick too. Emergency crews rushed all four to a local hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

Crews evacuated the courts building in downtown Ozark for several hours. A hazmat team from Springfield removed the substance. Sheriff Cole told KY3 News she claimed it was methamphetamine. The sheriff says he does not believe that.

Officers kept Hucker in isolation as hazmat teams investigated.