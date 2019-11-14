Prosecutors file charges against man accused of crashing stolen car into Springfield bank

The Greene County prosecutor filed charged against a Springfield man after police say he crashed a stolen car into the front of a bank.

Michael Cargill, 26, faces second-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police say Cargill stole a car from a Kum 'N Go on South Glenstone Avenue Wednesday morning. An officer saw Cargill crash the car in front of the State Bank of Southwest Missouri on East Sunshine. Police dogs tracked Cargill hiding behind bushes south of the bank.

Investigators say they believe Cargill is a suspect in four auto thefts and two burglaries since February.

