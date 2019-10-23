Prosecutors file murder charge against man in deadly Lawrence County, Mo. tractor crash

A Joplin, Mo. man faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man in a tractor crash.

Troopers say Justin Workman, 35, died at the scene after a John Deere tractor drove off the side of County Road 2130 near Stotts City Tuesday morning. The driver then drove the tractor off a bridge. Kendall Lee Crosswhite survived the crash. However, he suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say the tractor was stolen from a business in Galena, Kan. Police say they found texts messages from Crosswhite claiming he had a $150,000 tractor with a flat tire. Crosswhite told investigators Workman contacted him about the tractor running out of gas. He did not answer any other questions.

It is unclear who was driving the tractor at the time.

The Lawrence County prosecutor also filed theft charges against Crosswhite. He has served time for theft and receiving stolen property out of Newton County, Mo.