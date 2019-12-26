Prosecutors files charges in Christmas Day shooting in Pulaski County, Mo.

The Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a man accused of shooting another man in the head on Christmas.

Sven Stacey faces first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arresting. A judge set bond at $600,000.

Deputies responded to 24000 block of Rolling Hills Road near Richland after a call someone had been shot around 5:40 p.m. They found a man shot in the head. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses stated Stacey entered the living room, pointed a firearm at the victim, and then fired the gun. Witnesses took the gun away from Stacey. Deputies arrested him as he was leaving. Investigators believe it was an isolated event.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable, but serious condition.