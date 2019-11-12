Protecting your kids from online predators

Keeping online predators away from your kids is becoming increasingly difficult.

Law enforcement can only do so much. Parents have to be knowledgeable as well.

Experts recommend downloading a few apps to your child's device to monitor their online activity like Qustodio or My Mobile Watch Dog. They allow you to track calls, texts, control apps and block sites.

"Is it ever going to stop? Are you ever going to stop chasing people who have some sort of sexual interest in kids? Or they want some sort of relationship with out kids. Unfortunately I don't think that's the case," said detective Matthew Smith.

He is one of six investigators who make up the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Smith said, "Well who's going to do it if we don't?"

The team is charged with investigating crimes in 22 Ozarks counties and parts of Kansas.

"I had no clue how busy we would be," said 11 year veteran detective Brian Martin.

They often work off tips and sometimes go undercover to lure those trying to lure your children.

"It's pretty revolting," said Martin.

As technology evolves, so do criminals. Detectives say predators no longer have to hide behind keyboards, they're often using mobile devices and the same apps we are.

"It gets worse. There's more and more technology crimes against children. They're happening because you have millions and millions, literally millions of apps that kids have access too. You can be whoever you want to be online," said Smith.

Investigators said they are constantly trying to keep track of the most popular ones.

"Snapchat is one of those because it has the reputation of once it's gone it's gone," said Smith.

Predators aren't just using social media apps. They are also using texting and phone call apps. Gaming apps are also seen as viable hunting grounds to lure your children.

Smith said, "We need to educate ourselves as parents about what are kids are doing online. The newest, greatest apps that our kids are using. Those are ever-changing so we have to do our homework, constantly."

Law enforcement said that they have to update their list of popular apps predators use about every six months.