PHOTOS: Protesters, counterprotesters gather in Branson ahead of Black Lives Matter march

Dozens of protesters and counterprotesters have gathered in Branson ahead of a Black Lives Matter march planned for Sunday afternoon.

A demonstration at Branson Dixie Outfitters, located at 1819 W 76 Country Blvd, Ste A is underway ahead of the march. The protest scheduled from 4-7 p.m.

A group is expected to march from the Dixie Outfitters store to North Beach Park, near The Branson Landing, and back. Organizers say the march will begin around 5 p.m.

Several marches, protests and demonstrations have been organized around the Ozarks, including Branson, in recent weeks over racial injustice. Demonstrations nationwide have happened in response to the death of George Floyd in late May.

