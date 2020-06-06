Protesters march through downtown Springfield, call for more voter registrations

Nearly 2,500 people took to downtown Springfield to peacefully protest racial injustice after the death of George Floyd. He was the Minneapolis killed by a police officer almost two weeks ago.

The rally downtown started and ended at Park Central Square, which holds a historic significance for Springfield's black community. In 1906, that's where three black men were lynched. Protesters on Saturday said, more than 100 years later, they are still seeking social justice.

"That lynching has transformed into what we see today as cops putting their knee on innocent people's necks, the injustice that's been going around this country," said Marlon Graves.

Graves marched among thousands in Springfield, demanding change. He said racial inequality and oppression has led to the deaths of too many black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"We don't want it to be your neighbor, my son, your daughter, the people that live in this community. Just because we're a small town doesn't mean we can't speak up. We have a voice, too," he said.

Protesters walked through downtown Springfield and stopped on the Martin Luther King, Jr. bridge. Many of them lied down to represent how George Floyd died.

Graves said demonstrations like those won't create the change he wants to see.

"It looks great to have all these people out here but if you don't vote in November, and vote the right people into office and the wrong people out of office, then all this means nothing," Graves said.

Brian Williams is the only black member of the Missouri Senate, representing Ferguson.

"Demanding accountability of your elected officials is extremely important," Williams said. "If you don't have folks in office that are going to go to their respective bodies and advocate for the interests of the people, then you're going to run into these challenges all the time."

Williams (D-Ferguson) said activism goes far beyond one day on the square. He said Missourians can make a difference in the polls.

"By far I'm extremely excited and optimistic that there will be progress in Springfield and I'm proud to be here standing with them," Williams said.

Graves said the time for progress is now.

"We should've been done with this a long time ago. We shouldn't be continuing in this fight that's been going on for years and years and years," he said.

Sen. Williams said he was encouraged to see people from all walks of life at the rally today. Springfield protesters have said time and time again, they think it will take all people to move toward social justice.