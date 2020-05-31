Springfield community weighs in on Sunday's protest, some counter-protests emerge

An afternoon protest over racial injustice drew hundreds and stretched several hours for the second straight day in Springfield.

Many people who gathered Sunday had different views on the protest and also took to the streets to have their voices heard.

KY3 crews witnessed many different opinions at Sunday's rally about how people should be protesting, where, and a few people who were upset about the protests all together.

Reporters on the scene did see a few counter-protesters Sunday. One man engaged with protesters on the sidewalks, talking about his background in policing. From what KY3 saw of the situation, those involved were passionate, but civil.

One man made his way up to protesters screaming that the protests were hurting small businesses just after 5 p.m. After a short time of loud arguing, police asked that man to leave.

Many of the fears KY3 crews saw on social media before heading out to the protest were violence and large counter protests. Of the incidents we did witness, there was no violence involved.

Protesters tell KY3 they want their message and movement heard. They want to see that passion.

"Our city of Springfield, Missouri, is more populated with white people, not black people, so us black people out here walking the streets, we're the targets," said one protester Tasha H. "We are the ones that are going to get hurt, not the white people. Yeah, you may be standing next to us on the side of the roads, more power to you, and thank you God for doing that, but still at the same time they're going to come after us because they see our skin. "

When protesters gathered in the intersection, Tasha stepped out to try to rally them back on to the sidewalks. She said she wanted to keep Sunday's protest as peaceful and organized as possible.

Later, protesters did perform a demonstration in the middle of Battlefield road. In a group, they gathered and laid on the ground screaming "I can't breathe."

"You have to get angry enough to want to create that positive change because, as long as you sit idle, you're not getting mad enough," said protester Larry Flenoid II. "It's just words on Facebook, a lot of talk, with no actions behind it."

Flenoid said that anger does not translate to violence or breaking laws. He said he hopes it sparks a fire of passion in people to stand up for what they believe in peacefully.