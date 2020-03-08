Protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day, despite threats

Demonstrators marked International Women’s Day with protests and celebrations in cities around the world, calling for an end to exploitation and increased gender equality.

But some of the events were marred by tensions and violence.

Police detained dozens of people in Kyrgyzstan after unidentified men broke up a rally in the capital city.

One of the largest demonstrations occurred in Chile, where tens of thousands flooded the streets with dancing, music and angry demands for gender equality and an end to violence against women.

In Pakistan, women rallied in cities across the country, despite petitions filed in court seeking to stop them.

Meghan urges men to honor the women in their lives

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has visited a school to offer an International Women’s Day message with an appeal to men to honor the women in their lives.

The surprise visit Friday took place at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham in east London.

The community was the site of famous strikes by female sewing machinists at a Ford plant - an equal pay fight depicted in the 2010 film “Made in Dagenham.’’

Meghan urged the boys in the school assembly of 700 students to "continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way.’’

