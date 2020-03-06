Protests planned Saturday over Missouri bill against drag queen storytime

A protest is planned Saturday at the Missouri Capitol over a bill in opposition of drag queen story hours at Missouri libraries.

House Bill 2044, also known as the Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act, was filed in January by by Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho).

The would punish librarians that allow children access to materials deemed as sexually "age-inappropriate" by parental boards, which could include books read during drag queen story hours.

The bill defines "age-inappropriate sexual material" as any description or representation of nudity, sexuality, sexual conduct, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse" that appeals to minors or "lacks literary value."

According to the bill, librarians who "willfully" violate the rule, and allow children access to the books deemed inappropriate, could face a $500 fine and up to a year in jail.

As of Friday, nearly 400 people responded they would attend the protest, while 1,500 people expressed interest in the event via Facebook.