Pulaski County Health Center announces results free COVID-19 testing event

The Pulaski County Health Center has received all of the test results from a free COVID-19 testing event held on May 16 and 17.

According to health officials, 695 people were tested in those two days, and all 695 COVID-19 tests performed at that drive-thru clinic in St. Robert came back negative.

Deborah Baker, the director of the Pulaski County Health Center said she and county leaders have discussed holding another event to ensure community spread is not happening. She said they've also discussed antibody testing at a later date.

A date for any other events has not been determined.