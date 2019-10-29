Pulaski County, Mo. sheriff, deputies doing door knock checks on registered sex offenders

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is going door to door, checking on each of the registered sex offenders in the county to make sure they're following the law, especially with Halloween approaching.

Registered Sex Offenders in Missouri can't participate in any sort of Halloween or trick or treat event with children. Outside lights have to be turned off by 5:00, they're not allowed to have any Halloween specific decorations, and they have to post a sign saying their home is not giving candy or treats.

They also have to be inside their house from 5:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Halloween night.

"Unless they have a job, then they have special permission for their work assignment. We know about that," said Sheriff Jimmy Bench.

Even though Bench and his office is doing these compliance checks before Halloween, he wants the county to know they still keep tabs on sex offenders on the actual night itself.

"We have constant patrol all the time, and on Halloween night we specifically go around those houses to make sure they're in compliance," Bench said.

Sheriff Bench says it takes about a week to get to all of the approximately 100 registered sex offenders in the county.

If they don't find them at their home during the day, deputies will check back at night.

If the offender isn't there at night, deputies will call and try to get a hold of them, their family members, or their job.

"There's ways that we can get to them, and if they're not compliant, then we'll arrest them," Bench explained.

An audit by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway in 2018 showed only one registered sex offender in Pulaski County was non-compliant last year.

The door knocks will continue through out the week.

Click HERE to see if there are any registered sex offenders in your neighborhood.