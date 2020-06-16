Pulaski County, Mo. authorities ask for help to identify suspect in stolen cars case

The St. Robert Police Department and the Pulaski County Prosecutor's Office area asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from a high speed chase in St. Robert and Pulaski County.

Officers arrested the man pictured above in the pursuit. Investigators

accuse him of stealing a vehicle from the Springfield or Bolivar area first. Investigators say he then stole a vehicle at the visitor's center at Fort Leonard Wood.

Investigators say the man refuses to identify himself, has no ID, and his fingerprints do not come back to any known individual. It will take up to three days for a facial recognition if that is possible.

If you know this person, please contact the St. Robert Police Department at 573-451-2000 ext. 1.