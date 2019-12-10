Pulaski County, Mo. deputies arrest 2 for armed robbery

A couple faces robbery charges after detectives say they robbed a victim by showing a gun and a knife.

Charles Smith and Jaida Houghton-Luster face first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 22000 block of State Highway 28 on December 6. The victim stated he was approached by two individuals, later identified as Smith and Houghton-Luster, who demanded money. The victim described Houghton-Luster as holding a knife in a threatening manner, and Smith displaying a handgun. The victim said the two stole a wallet and a cell phone, then left the area.

Detectives later arrested the two.

A judge set bond for each at $100,000.