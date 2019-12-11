Pulaski County, Mo. deputies search for man who escaped custody

The Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped custody over the weekend.

Deputies say Austin Tabor was last seen around the 25000 block of Rio Road.

Deputies say they observed a suspicious vehicle with two men inside it near an abandoned building. The passenger cooperated with the officers. The driver failed to produce identification. He then took off in the vehicle. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in an overgrown field.

Investigators say the car was stolen out of Newton County, Mo. Inside the car, four syringes and a metal spoon with white residue. Tabor is wanted by authorities on warrant.

Investigators recovered three stolen vehicles in the same area. They remind you to remove keys and valuables from your vehicles. And keep them locked.

