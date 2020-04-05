Pulaski County, Mo. reports its first COVID-19 death

The Pulaski County Health Center reports that one patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county has died.

As of Friday, the health center confirmed 11 positive cases of COVID-19 and the first death from the virus in Pulaski County.

The health center says the 11th cases is travel-related, but health officials did not provide an age, gender or travel history of the patient.

The Pulaski County Health Center says it is currently working with other public health system partners to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual.

As of Friday, Pulaski County says three of the 11 patients who tested positive have been medically cleared.