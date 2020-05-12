Pulaski County to hold free COVID-19 testing event for 1,000 residents on Saturday, Sunday

"Testing continues to be a priority of this administration," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Monday.

Expanding testing is one of the key pillars of Parson's plan to reopen the state's economy, before moving to 'Phase II.'

It's also a priority for health leaders in Pulaski County.

"We have been wanting to expand testing, COVID-19 testing, throughout our county," said Deborah Baker, Director of the Pulaski County Health Department.

The goal is simple.

"[It's] to check and see, to get a bigger sample of testing in our community to see if our infection rates are where we think they are," Baker added.

Based on testing done right now, the Pulaski County Health Department says the infection rate for COVID-19 is at 1.8-percent, and dropping.

There are 36 confirmed cases there.

On Saturday and Sunday, anyone who lives in Pulaski County or communities nearby, will be able to get tested at a drive-thru location at the St. Robert Community Center.

The clinic will be run by Phelps Health/ The tests are free.

They're funded by more than $6 million in federal CARES Act money the county received.

"This clinic will cost us around $120,000, if we can test 1,000 people," Baker said.

The tests will be available to anyone who wants one this weekend, whether or not they're showing symptoms at the time. You don't need a doctor's referral.

"We highly encourage that people pre-register to help save their spot, make sure they get a test if they're wanting one, and also to save and reduce wait time when they come to the clinic," Baker added.

The event runs both days from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click HERE to register.

Baker said she expects the test results to be returned as early as 48 hours after the test is given.