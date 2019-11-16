Pulaski county sheriff's department seizes drugs, firearms during search

The Pulaski County Sheriff's department along with the South Central Drug Task Force seized drugs and firearms from the 15000 block of Talbot Lane, Thursday.

A news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's department says the agencies seized approximately 212 grams of methamphetamine, 13 Alprazolam pills, two pistols and a rifle.

Oscar Ruiz-Martinez was arrested and now faces charges drug trafficking in the first degree, along with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A warrant has been issued by Judge Long, and bond set at $250,000 cash or surety.