Purdy Post Office open for business

Most people can buy stamps, mail letters, and ship packages at their hometown post office. Now, people in Purdy can, too.

"[We are] all about the community here," Post Master A.J. Johnson said.

The post office hasn't always been in town, though.

"When we moved here, I wondered, where's the post office," Carol Ann Bowman said.

The post office used to be down the street, but two and a half years ago it closed and was torn down when inspectors deemed the building unsafe.

"It closed April of 2017," Johnson said.

While people could still have a P.O. Box in Purdy, they were located outside.

"We would bundle up and go over there and check our mail in the weather and that just broke my heart," Bowman said.

Some people stuck with the service that was offered in town.

"I've just had my box here for so many years, I hated to give it up," E.R. Robberson said.

However, for any other postal needs, locals were driving 10, 15, or 20 miles away.

"It keeps us from having to go to Monett or Cassville to get stamps or mail stuff off," Dick Dodson said.

It added more time to carriers' routes, too.

"They were going all the way up to Pierce City to case-up their mail, driving all the way down here to do their routes. It was an extra 25 to 30 miles everyday," Johnson said.

Now, people say having the post office back in town isn't only about the convenience.

"It's so nice to be able to walk in and buy a roll of stamps," Bowman said.

It is also about bringing the lifeblood of a community back to this Barry County Town.

"We were so excited because there was going to be a post office," Bowman said. "And that's huge for a community."

The Purdy Post Office is open Monday through Friday and for two hours on Saturday mornings.

