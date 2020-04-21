QUARANTINE COOKING: Fast Freezer Meals

This week we're helping you with cooking extra meals during quarantine life.

Cassie Dimmick from Achieving Your Best shares three recipes you can make from your freezer in 15 minutes or less.

Fast Shrimp Fajitas

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp avocado oil

1 bag frozen peeled shrimp

1 bag frozen sliced peppers and onions

1 package tortillas

1 tbsp taco seasoning {homemade or prepared mix}

Directions:

1.Heat a skillet on medium high and add avocado oil. Add veggies and saute until slightly browned. Add shrimp and taco seasoning and heat 1-2 min or until done.

2. Serve with tortillas.

3. Topping ideas: salsa, sour cream, cilantro, shredded lettuce, avocado

Here's a vegetarian option:

Stir-fry Veggies & Rice

Ingredients:

1 bag riced cauliflower

1 bag mixed vegetables

1 bag shelled edamame

1 bag frozen brown rice {or 1 cup of leftover brown rice}

2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1-2 Tbsp soy sauce

Directions:

1. Heat a wok on medium high heat. Add 1 Tbsp of the sesame oil.

2. Add all ingredients and stir fry until heated through.

3. Add the remaining sesame oil and soy sauce. Toss and serve.

And finally, a family favorite~ pizza!

Homemade Personal Pizzas

Ingredients:

Frozen Naan bread

2 oz cooked protein of your choice {chicken, ground meat, etc.}

1/8 c. Sauce of your choice {pesto, marinara, etc.}

1/2 c. Veggies of your choice {spinach, peppers, onion, etc.}

2 oz shredded cheese of your choice

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Put sauce, then veggies and meat on the Naan bread. Top with cheese.

3. Place the pizza on a pizza stone, or on a baking tray in the oven.

4. Cook 10-15 min or until cheese is bubbly and starting to brown. Let cool slightly before cutting.