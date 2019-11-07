READY FOR WINTER? MoDOT sends trucks out on test run

You may see several snow plows on the roads around the Springfield area.

MoDOT crews statewide are preparing for the winter weather to come during the annual winter weather drill.

The Springfield facility features a fleet of 27 trucks. Crews check all the equipment to make sure it's ready to go for winter operations.

Each driver gets a chance to take out their truck and run their route. One group headed out at 8 a.m. Another shift goes out after lunch. They believe it's important for drivers to have a practice run before the first winter storm arrives.

"From year to year, with road construction and things that happen during the summer, there's new obstacles," said Cody Jones, MoDot assistant maintenance supervisor. "There could be new turns, a lot of different things that could change from one year to the next, so it's good that we get to go out on their route, take all the time we need to see what's going on, the changes that have been made, and so on and so forth."

With temperatures dropping, MoDOT did send out some trucks actually loaded with salt at about 4:30 a.m. monitoring bridges and overpasses.

