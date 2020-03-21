REMEMBERING OFFICER WALSH: Springfield police officer laid to rest

A Springfield police officer was honored, and laid to rest Saturday. Officer Christopher Walsh died earlier this week after a shooting that killed three other people.

Hundreds of police cruisers from across the state, even the country, came to Springfield to escort Officer Walsh to his final resting place.

Officers from all over southwest Missouri, along with St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma, even California, all paid tribute to Officer Christopher Walsh.

He's been called a kind, compassionate man, who gave his life to serving others.

First responders from the Ozarks traveled to pay their respects, but the outpouring did not stop there. Officers and patrolmen from around the nation came to honor to Officer Christopher Walsh with a miles-long procession through the streets he worked so diligently to protect.

"I believe he found his one true calling when he became a police officer in Springfield, committed to living and working in his community," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Chief Williams described Officer Walsh as humble, compassionate and consistently kind.

"Chris Walsh was a soldier, a police officer, an EMT, a musician and a great friend," he said.

Officer Walsh joined the Springfield Police Department in 2016. Before joining the force, he made another sacrifice for our country's safety, serving in the United States Army, and was deployed twice to active combat zones.

"His sacrifice to, not only his community, but to his country, will stand out for sure," said Dylan Honea, with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Honea brought a fire truck to Springfield to be part of the procession. Honea said his heart goes out to Officer Walsh's law enforcement family, but also his wife and daughter.

Above all, Officer Walsh loved his family.

"He was first and foremost a loving and attentive father to Morgan and a doting, loving husband to Sheri," said Williams.

Officer Walsh met his wife Sheri during their freshman year at Glendale High School. She asked Phillip Wright, from The Venues Church, read a letter of gratitude on her behalf at the service. She detailed her husband's pride in serving alongside his fellow officers.

"Chris took pride in few things outside his family, but he was so proud to be part of the SPD," Wright read.

The impact Officer Walsh left on so many makes it clear, this fallen brother will not be forgotten.

"Chris' passing has left a void. A void in his family, a void within his close circle of friends, a void in the Springfield Police Department, a void in our community that will never be filled," said Chief Williams.

In an emotional, and beautifully written obituary, Officer Christopher Walsh is described as a man "devoid of vanity" and "devoted to the service of others." It stated Officer Walsh would have wanted the the memory of his life and the tragic circumstances of his death to unite our community.

