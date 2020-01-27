REMEMBERING WES WILSON: Ozarks artist known for psychedelic rock posters dies

Ozarks artist Wes Wilson has died of cancer.

You will likely recognize his art. Wilson became one of San Francisco's most well-known artists during the hippie movement of the 1960s. The celebrated psychedelic rock poster artist was a significant contributor to the Haight-Asbury scene. Bands used his rock posters to promote concerts.

He and his family left California decades ago to a farm south of Aurora, Mo. In the Ozarks, Wes continued to paint until his death from cancer.

In 1989, KY3's Ed Fillmer traveled to his farm to tell his story through a new exhibition of his art posters at the Springfield Art Museum.