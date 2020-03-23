RESCAN TIME: Rescan your television to pick up Antenna TV, COZI and Weather Nation

If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, there's an important change happening now. You may need to rescan your TV to pick up great networks like Antenna TV, COZI and Weather Nation.

Click HERE for a new coverage map.

Here's what to do: first, grab your remote and click menu. Choose settings and select either Channels or Antenna. Then, select Scan or Autotune to start the process. Your TV will do the rest. Once complete, you'll be connected to all our stations under the same channel numbers.

Plan to Rescan today!