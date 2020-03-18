RESTAURANT LIST: How restaurants are serving you in the coronavirus crisis

The city of Springfield and Greene County are prohibiting public gatherings of ten people or more. The only exemptions are for educational institutions, daycare facilities and daily business operations.

Businesses such as bars, taverns, or food establishments are included in the ordinance. It means restaurants and bars cannot be open, unless for pick-up orders only. We have a list here of how area restaurants are working to serve the public under the new restrictions.

SPRINGFIELD

4x4 Brewing Company – Curbside call in orders for cans and growlers: CLICK HERE

417 Taphouse – Closed until further notice CLICK HERE

5 Spice China Grill – Drive thru is open https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10157855716291047&id=182145216046

Amigos – To-go orders only https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2763626757089747&id=513932155392563

Andy B’s – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/andybspfld/posts/10157926217896815

Aviary Cafe - The downtown location is closed. The Farmer's Park location will offer carry out, to-go, curbside and online ordering.

Bair’s Downtown & South – Curbside pick-up. Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal to go https://www.facebook.com/BairsSGFDowntown/posts/2818942351530351

Bambino’s – Offering free delivery in Springfield https://bambinoscafe.com/bambinos-to-go-restaurant-delivery-springfield-missouri/

Big Slice – Curbside pick-up https://www.facebook.com/TheBigSlice1450/posts/1928713927261191

Big Whiskey’s Downtown – Limited in-restaurant seating. Curbside pick-up & delivery https://www.facebook.com/BWdowntown/

Big Whiskey’s Battlefield & South – Limited in-restaurant seating. Curbside pick-up & delivery. Also offering full menu parking lot service https://www.facebook.com/battlefieldroad/

Buckingham’s Smokehouse – Drive thru and curbside service https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10158013097033864&id=288376843863

Bricktown Brewery – curbside pickup & delivery through DoorDash https://www.facebook.com/BricktownBrewerySpringfield/posts/1113706465635944

Bubba’s BBQ – Drive-thru & Curbside service. Offering a dollar off per pound on bulk meats https://www.facebook.com/BubbasOzarkBBQ/posts/2316524821973348

Caesar’s Old Mexico – To-go and curbside from 4-8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/cesarsoldmexico/posts/2805043729550499

Cellar + Plate – Still open with to-go service https://www.facebook.com/cellarandplate/posts/2776143985946215

Classic Rock Coffee – To-go orders only https://www.facebook.com/classicrockcoffee1900westsunset/posts/2947379971974847

Chicago Cheesesteak Company – Lunch & dinner pickup along with delivery on various services. https://www.facebook.com/chicagocheesesteak/posts/10158193467093535

City Butcher – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/citybutchersgf/posts/3031669653552157

Civil Kitchen – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/civilsgf/posts/2884870094941784

Coyote Adobe Café – Offering discounted carryout and pick-up options https://www.facebook.com/wingingitsince92/posts/3860682960639137

Craft Sushi – Carryout and delivery through GrubHub & DoorDash https://www.facebook.com/craftsushi/posts/648852535666094

Druff’s – carryout and delivery through Doordash, Uber Eats and more https://www.facebook.com/druffs/posts/2988026964582134

Dugout Bar & Grill – Full menu is available for curbside service https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldDugout/posts/1832268763570538

Ebbets Field – Closed until at least Mar. 31 https://www.facebook.com/ebbetssgf/posts/1584929524997277

Farmer’s Market of the Ozarks – Remaining open with modifications - https://www.facebook.com/FMOZARKS/posts/3096167990407931

Farmer’s Gastropub – Dining room is closed but carryout options are available from 11 am to 5 pm - https://www.facebook.com/farmersgastropub/posts/10157496693618705:0

Finnegan’s Wake – Offering curbside service with carryout and dine-in options still available https://www.facebook.com/finneganssgf/posts/2813787128691130:0

Fire & Ice Restaurant – Delivery, carry-out, curbside pick-up and room service from 11 am to 8 p.m.

Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse – Full to-go menu online - https://fujiofspringfield.com/to-go?fbclid=IwAR02jxmhsBP7PSEwZV-1zJHU2BPTjWxtt0ccybFXvgHKLUw9OLuIAiAlMnQ

Gailey’s Breakfast Café – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/gaileysbreakfastcafe/

Golden Girl Rum Club – Open Tuesday-Saturday 5-9 p.m. with carryout food and drinks (non-alcoholic beverages, beer/white claw and soon a small carryout cocktail program). https://www.facebook.com/thegoldengirlrumclub/posts/2753975594723832

Greek Belly – Offering to-go orders via phone and delivery via Uber Eats. https://www.facebook.com/greekbelly/photos/a.1559944477404451/2960074934058058/?type=3&theater

The Grotto – Pick-up orders available and delivery via Postmates https://www.facebook.com/TheGrottoWestCoastGrill/posts/10157521507064405

Harbell’s Grill & Sports Bar – Offering 25% off carryout orders through Apr. 1 https://www.facebook.com/Harbells/posts/2711607918937843

The Hill Italian Restaurant – Drive-thru is open https://www.facebook.com/TheHillDining/posts/3549080098496924

Hot Cluckers – pick-up and delivery through CarGo https://www.facebook.com/hotcluckers/?eid=ARBavo3IqU1Xh78NkJf-

Houlihan’s North & South – Curbside pick-up https://www.facebook.com/Houlihans.SpringfieldMO.South/?ref=br_rs

Hurts Donut – Curbside pick-up at Republic Road location. Also offering delivery.

Jimm’s Steakhouse – Mar. 18 & 19 for construction. Curbside pick-up will be available

J.O.B – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/JOBpublichouse/posts/2712390022221096:0

La Paloma – Pick-up orders and delivery only https://www.facebook.com/DineLaPaloma/posts/2897074973694143

Lost Signal Brewery – The kitchen is closed, but there will be modified taproom hours package and to go and growler fills only. New hours starting Mar. 18 are 3-7 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/lostsignalbrewing/posts/2840038516124944

Lucy’s Chinese Food – drive thru, online or pickup orders only https://www.facebook.com/LucysChineseFood/?eid=ARC0IyQEogeXgzYsUq3pU--dPgfk539cIQKW3bpV6GlE6ZXHgdRhGT0QHFIiPgNVCWj6tKb-AxOs-neT

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant – Offering curbside service & delivery through GrubHub https://www.facebook.com/mariasdowntown/

Mexican Villa: All locations open for carry out or curbside pickup. Drive Thru open at Glenstone and Ozark locations. Delivery available through DoorDash, Grubhub and other third parties.

Mother’s Brewing Company – Drive-up to-go beer from the tap room from 5-7 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/mothersbrewingco/posts/3017598321605363

Mudhouse Coffee – curbside pick-up and payment service available at https://mudhousecoffee.com/mud2go/

Nonna’s Italian Café – Free delivery to Springfield residents in addition to curbside pick-up https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2451460075165350&id=1468883250089709

Ocean Zen – Closed but working on a plan for drive thru & delivery options - https://www.facebook.com/OceanZen417/

Pappo’s Pizzeria – Delivery & Curbside carryout available

Rocco’s Pizza – Offering free delivery https://www.facebook.com/roccospizzasouthspringfield/

Roots Coffee Bar – Curbside & to-go orders available https://www.facebook.com/RootsCoffeeBar/posts/2642030386117676

Pasta Express – Drive-thru & delivery options available https://www.facebook.com/pastaexp/?eid=ARBBfmOVnvLbPBLtyhfhZLqEmzFOFn4jDCakmQCv3QtFJRm6j7OT4jla7bsrzDNNEvhs3uYWTtizjzuK

Patton Alley Pub – Closed until Apr. 1 - https://www.facebook.com/pattonalleypub/posts/10157184968017379

The Pitch Pizza & Pub – Offering take and bake pizzas https://www.facebook.com/PitchPizzaPub/posts/3032761830077920

Red’s Giant Hamburg – Drive-thur & curbside pick-up

Russo’s St. Michaels – Curbside pickup along with larger orders such as pastas to go that can feed eight to 10 people.

Springfield Brewing Company – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/Springfieldbrewingco/

Smokin Bob’s BBQ – https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2835075899864880&id=477775988928228

W.F. Cody’s – carryout and delivery https://www.facebook.com/wfcodys/posts/3086052358113296

Whole Hog Café – drive-thru at Glenstone location with the Sunshine location offering curbside pick-up. Delivery through GrubHub. https://www.facebook.com/WholeHogSgf/photos/a.10150113215077191/10156599793032191/?type=3&theater

Zio’s Italian Kitchen – Offering take-out options. https://www.facebook.com/tastyitalianfood/posts/10157373977677830:0

Branson

Big Whiskey’s – Dining room still open. Delivery available. https://www.facebook.com/bigwhiskeys.branson/posts/2583736825205653:0

Black Oak Grill – Dining room still open. https://www.facebook.com/BlackOakGrillBranson/posts/2961028187276519:0

Cantina Laredo – Dining room open and delivery through postmates https://www.facebook.com/CantinaLaredoBranson/posts/10158448227324073:0

Hungry Hunter Restaurant – To-go orders only from 8 am to 1 pm. https://www.facebook.com/hungryhunterbranson/posts/3007445289299441

Joe’s Crab Shack – Offering delivery and to-go orders. https://www.facebook.com/JoesCrabShackBranson/

The Keeter Center – Closed until further notice https://www.facebook.com/KeeterCenter/posts/3428779533805313

LandShark Bar & Grill – Delivery available through DoorDash https://www.facebook.com/LandSharkBranson/posts/803630523482427:0

Little Hacienda Restaurant – Offering free lunch to kids Mar. 19-20. Curbside pick-up only. https://www.facebook.com/LittleHaciendaRestaurants/posts/3327913310558538

Pizza by the Chef – Dining room is still open. Curbside pick-up available. Take-and-bake pizza option available. https://www.facebook.com/PizzaByTheChef/posts/10157186941676886

NIXA/OZARK

Café B-29 – Dining room is still open. Also offering curbside pick-up https://www.facebook.com/cafeb29/posts/2563104340677803

Coyote’s Nixa Grille – Curbside pick-up or delivery https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=4309430575749164&id=117608998264697

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant – Carryout and delivery via DoorDash & GrubHub https://www.facebook.com/LaFiestaNixa/posts/2982856571760379

Lambert’s Cafe – Carryout only from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Piccolo – Still offering limited dinner dine-in service. Curbside to-go. https://www.facebook.com/eatpiccolo/posts/1060006694385058

REPUBLIC

Bair’s - Curbside pick-up. Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal to go https://www.facebook.com/BAIRSREPUBLIC/posts/10157790398727860

Big Whiskey’s - Limited in-restaurant seating. Curbside pick-up & delivery. Also offering full menu parking lot service https://www.facebook.com/bigwhiskeys.repmo/

Flat Creek – Curbside service and free delivery within a 10-mile radius https://www.facebook.com/flatcreekrepublic/posts/498045857558529

Heady BBQ – Carryout and curbside service. https://www.facebook.com/HeadyBBQ/posts/3393260174023757

Rocco’s Italian Kitchen – Carryout and curbside available. Delivery through DoorDash

