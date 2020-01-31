ROAD TO MIAMI: Super Bowl Fan Zone, locals plan tailgate and rain!

KY3's second full day ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl coverage included a little bit of everything.

Mark Spillane reports on the experience of the Super Bowl Fan Zone.

Chad Plein reports on locals who traveled and plan to tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday.

Mark and Chad also battled some rain during their coverage late Friday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Follow KY3's "Road To Miami" coverage from Chad, Mark and Paul Adler ahead of the big game.