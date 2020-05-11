RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Police in Nixa, Mo. need your assistance to locate teenager missing for a week

Police in Nixa, Mo. need your assistance to locate a runaway juvenile.

Benjamin (Ben) Dixon, 14, ran away from his residence on the north side of Nixa. He was last seen at his home around 2 p.m. May 5. Police say he is possibly in the Ozark area.

Ben is described as being 6’01” tall, 180 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.

If you see Ben or know his location, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.