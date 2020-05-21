RV sales spike during the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 restored popularity in an American tradition: cross-country RV trips. The spike in RV rentals and sales across the nation reflects that.

Among those that saw the increase is Reliable RV in Springfield. RV Director, Nathaniel Bowling said sales spiked because it's nearing a holiday, and more people are looking to take a vacation while still practicing social distancing.

"Campgrounds are opening back up; this is a safe way to take a vacation with your spouse and family and still be able to be in a controlled environment," said Bowling.

Bowling said others are looking to buy because they want comfortable places to stay long-term, like campground hosts, utility crews and traveling nurses.

If you're looking to buy an RV, Bowling said now is the best time because dealers still have a large inventory. However, Bowling said he knows it's going to be tough to keep RVs in stock due to the high demand and limits to supply.

"With the pent up demand and manufacturers shutting down 30 to 45 days, they are reopening but, getting the product back in is going to be an obstacle we're going to be seeing in the future."

RV sales were slow nationwide earlier in the year. Bowling said they're getting back into more typical sales numbers pre-COVID 19 and they're taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that our clientele is as comfortable as possible.