Racing fans celebrate Fourth of July at Lucas Oil Speedway

While many Fourth of July celebrations have been cancelled because of the coronavirus, a race track in Wheatland is still holding its Independence Day event. Lucas Oil Speedway is in Hickory County, the only county in Missouri reporting zero covid-19 cases.

Thousands of people took to the speedway Thursday to watch races see a firework show.

Joe Sivils and his family say racing runs in their blood.

"We come every year as a family," he said.

This season at Lucas Oil Speedway has been different than normal, starting two months later than usual. Dan Robinson, Director of Racing Operations, said there are precautions in place to keep drivers and families safe.

"We really didn't even get to get our first practice in until the middle of May and we mostly run smaller shows throughout the season to kind of creep into the thing with out having a lot of out-of-towners and a lot of camping. It's definitely had an effect on us," he said.

Robinson said the Wheatland speedway is so big, it allows fans to practice social distancing.

"We can seat an excess of 10,000 people, plus we have seats and a lot of real estate so people can spread out, sit in lawn chairs, so we felt comfortable," he said.

On top of that, Robinson said there are signs and announcements, reminding the audience to space out.

"Just like everybody's doing, we have hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility. We disinfect constantly. We have the cough or sneeze screens at all our cash registers. We are doing online registration for the racers," he said.

Robinson said the track is doing everything is can to hold Hickory County to zero confirmed coronavirus cases.

"We hope to keep it that way. We've been running since May 16 and we haven't brought any in here through the speedway so that's a positive sign for sure," Robinson said.

That's so families like Sivils' can keep enjoying the sport they love.

"We're glad it's back," Sivils said.

Robinson said Thursday's event will draw one of the largest crowds for a weekly race series all season. The speedway's normal season runs until October.