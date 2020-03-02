TOO MUCH RAIN! Wet weather harming this year's calving season

In just Greene County alone there are over 70 thousand cattle and calves. Mild winter conditions and rainy weather have made calving season this year even harder for local farmers.

So far already we are above average for precipitation. More rain fell last night on already soaked ground.

Cattle rancher Danny McCurry said, “You never wish for it ever to quit raining, cause there’s times we really need the rain, but once in a while you just would really like a break.”

A break we have not had. McCurry said just when the grounds started to dry, it rained again, turning pastures into mud.

Because of the deep mud, trucks can not get through to feed the cattle hay. Often the trucks get stuck or cause deep ruts in the ground.

Checking on the cattle’s health becomes increasingly difficult when you can not drive through the mud to see them. Farmers are instead having to use their tractors.

“What we’ve had to do is keep feeding in different areas, some people don’t have that option and you keep feeding in the same area and you end up with a whole field tromped mud and they tromp the grass out,” McCurry said.

Mud tacks on extra hours when feeding cattle. What normally would be a three hour job to feed the cattle, not takes over five for McCurry.

“We’re tromping a lot of our hay in the mud, there’s a lot of waste when feeding in the mud,” McCurry said.

Muddy and wet conditions also bring the risk of calves getting sick. In worst cases some have even died from pneumonia or from getting stuck in the mud.

The Springfield Livestock Market has been feeling the effects with fewers cattle at the stockyards on auction day.

Tom Kissee, the Co-owner of the Springfield Livestock Market siad, “The farmers just can’t get them out of the pasture and bring them to market. It’s our lifeblood having number’s here at our stock markets, if they can’t get them out they can’t get them sold.

Supply at the stockyards has been down, demand for cattle is up. Muddy conditions have not necessarily harmed profitts for the Livestock Center.

It has just required extra work from the farmers to clean off their cattle, and load them up in muddy conditions.

Future climate outlooks are showing above average temperatures for the month of March, but it is also looking to bring above average rainfall.

Going into Spring the farmers are hoping for warmer weather so the grass can start growing. They are also looking forward to not getting their rubber boots stuck in the mud,

You can check the future outlooks by clicking here: https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/

Link to USDA cattle estimates by county: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Missouri/Publications/County_Estimates/2018/MO-Cattle-by-County.pdf

Link to Springfield Livestock Marketing Center: http://springfieldlivestockmarketingcenter.com/

