Rand Paul becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.
Below is a statement from Rand Paul's Twitter account announcing his diagnosis:
He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020