Ranger Boats founder Forrest Wood dies at 87

Forrest Wood, known as the founder of Ranger Boats in Flippin, Arkansas, has died at the age of 87.

Wood is widely acknowledged as the developer of the modern bass boat. He formerly served as a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Ranger Boats shared the following statement via Facebook:

"Alongside his wife Nina of 68 years, they founded Ranger Boats, established a family cattle ranching operation, and built a worldwide network of dear friends. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the team at Baxter Regional Medical Center and the many friends who have provided comfort during this difficult time."

Wood's funeral arrangements are pending.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following statement on the death of Forrest Wood:

“It was my honor to know Forrest Wood, and his passing is a deeply sad moment for our entire state. Forrest embodied the best of Arkansas. He was an entrepreneur who brought thousands of jobs to Northern Arkansas with his founding of Ranger Boats. His business accomplishments have been recognized in the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, and his contributions to the world of fishing and recreation have made Arkansas a destination point for fishermen from all over the world. He loved Arkansas, and Arkansas loved Forrest Wood. Susan and I express our condolences and prayers for Nina and the entire Wood family.”