Rare gold coin found in local Salvation Army red kettle

Donations poured in this year for the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign in Texas County.

But one in particular will provide some golden opportunities for the people of Texas County.

Back on December 17th, at the Houston Walmart, someone knew what they were doing when they put a rare coin in the Salvation Army kettle. Turns out the coin is worth roughly 28 times its face value.

"This little sticky note just said Merry Christmas, was wrapped around a gold coin," Texas County Food Pantry Director Laura Crowley told KY3.

The $50 gold coin was almost overlooked.

"I set in on the coffee table, you know to deposit it for $50. And then as we sat there, my husband said you should probably check that out," Crowley explained.

Crowley took it to a local pawn shop for an appraisal.

"Maybe once a year I might get gold coins come in, but not very often," Frank Renegar of Double R Pawn added.

The coin's was appraised at $1,400.

"I was like oh my gosh, this is happening. It was the most exciting thing for me because I work here and I know what that money means to other people," Crowley exclaimed.

This year, Texas County surpassed its goal of raising $18,000 by raising nearly $20,000.

"85 percent of that stays in our county. We are the distributor of that money," Crowley said.

There are rules on how the money can be distributed but Crowley says money has been given for countless needs.

For Cindy Bobe, money has been provided to help pay rent and to keep the heat on before.

"Without the food pantry, I wouldn't have had heat, Bobe said. I have cancer and unfortunately I'm not working and so without the help of their assistance, I wouldn't have what I need to help take care of my kids."

A kind gesture that can truly make a world of difference for so many.

"We don't have to know who it was. We know someone though enough of our community and our people in need, to donate that," Crowley told KY3.

